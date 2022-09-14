Sunnyside Astria Health is now providing COVID-19 vaccines for children who are between the ages of six months to four years.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is proven to prevent serious illness in children and adults,” said Ana Garcia, M.D., Astria Health Pediatrician. To schedule an appointment contact Sunnyside pediatrics at 509-837-7551.
