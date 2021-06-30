GRANDVIEW — Astria Health is expanding its pediatric services to the Grandview and Prosser communities by welcoming Dr. Mary Saleh to its Grandview clinic located at 222 E. 2nd Street on Monday, June 28.
“I am passionate about providing excellent multifaceted care to children in outpatient, inpatient, well baby and special care nursery settings,” said Dr. Saleh. “I have additional training in pediatric critical care medicine, and I am looking forwarding to providing these services to the wonderful children and their families in this community.”
Dr. Mary Saleh is accepting new patients and currently scheduling appointments.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Saleh, call 509-203‐6501.
