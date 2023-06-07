PMH Foundation announces scholarship winners

PROSSER — The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation has announced the winners of the 2023 Healthcare Scholarship.
Carson Bailey and Julianna Phillips of Prosser High School, Kimberly Rosas of Kiona Benton High School, and Jaylean Pineda of Grandview High School were each awarded $2,000 towards their higher education in healthcare.
The Prosser Memorial Health Foundation Scholarship is open and awarded each year to high school seniors in Prosser, Grandview, and Kiona-Benton, with one recipient chosen from each district. This year, an ‘At-Large,’ winner outside of PMH’s service area was added as well.
Applying students must be pursuing a career in healthcare to be considered for the scholarship. Applications are reviewed and scored on several criteria by a group of PMH Foundation staff to determine the winner.
To learn more about the foundation and view upcoming events, visit prosserhealth.foundation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.