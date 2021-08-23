Prosser Memorial Health will host a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic August 24, 25, and 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening, at the Prosser Clinic on Chardonnay Avenue.
The Pfizer vaccine is approved for those ages 12 and older. Prosser Memorial Health staff will be onsite for check-in, administering vaccine, and post-vaccination observation.
Those receiving the vaccine will be asked to wait onsite 15 minutes for observation.
Appointments are required. Those still in need of a vaccine can schedule their appointment online at prosserhealth.org. To schedule by phone, call 509-786-6601. For more information, email connect@prosserhealth.org.
Additional COVID-19 resources can be found on our website at prosserhealth.org.
