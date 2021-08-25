Bloating can be indicative of an intolerance or sensitivity to a certain food. It’s possible the food you ate was high in FODMAPs – Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols. These are a bunch of big words that represent a family of carbs that are fermentable by bacteria in the gut and as a result create intestinal gas.
So, if your body has a hard time breaking down one of these components, there’s a chance your stomach needs a little help in moving things along.
Digestive enzyme supplements are FODMAP friendly and specially formulated with enzymes essential for breaking down and absorbing proteins, fats, carbs, sugar, fruit fiber, vegetable fiber & dairy. Thus, reducing bloating and discomfort.
Apple Cider Vinegar may help support diet cleanses, digestion, and gut health. Shooting Apple Cider Vinegar straight can be rough because of the strong smell and taste, but there are also Apple Cider Vinegar gummies that are easier to take to help give your digestive system some relief.
Ginger has been used for thousands of years for medicinal purposes including bloating. Sipping on some lemon ginger tea or adding it to your smoothie is an easy way to settle your tummy and find calm internally. Remember to take it slow and steady, this is NOT a beverage you need to chug, your stomach will calm down at its own pace.
Here are some proven ways to reduce or eliminate bloating:
• Don’t eat too much at a time.
• Be aware of food allergies and intolerances to common foods.
• Avoid swallowing air and gasses.
• Try a low-FODMAP diet.
• Be careful with sugar, alcohol, and salt intake.
• Take digestive enzyme supplements.
• Reduce constipation by means of drinking your water and eating your fiber to get you on a regular basis.
Overall, it’s important that you drink lots of water, eat healthy, and keep your body moving the best you can.
Know that the discomfort won’t last forever. Listen to your body and treat it with kindness by making smart decisions for your mental and physical health. You got this!
