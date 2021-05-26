Let’s talk about wellness.
What does wellness mean to you? Does it mean being healthy? Comfortable in your own skin? Active? Eating clean?
Well, those are just some of the many components of wellness that come into play to better your overall well-being!
Taking care of yourself in order to care for others is necessary. When you are not taking care of yourself, you are a ticking time bomb for injury, sickness, loss of muscle and bone density and just being plain grouchy.
People wonder why they or others can be easily irritated and negative, but they might just need that wellness positivity to learn how to be the best versions of themselves.
I’m here to tell you it is essential to take care of yourself, and taking the first step is easier than you think. Just don’t over think the huge picture. Focus on today. Focus on the tiny tasks that add up.
Like drinking water!
Step one: get a glass of water and drink.
Step two: always carry a water bottle with you, so you don’t forget to drink your water.
And step three: feel better now that you’re drinking your water!
Here are 7 evidence-based health benefits of drinking plenty of water:
1. Water helps maximize physical performance. If you don’t stay hydrated, your physical performance can suffer.
2. Water significantly increases energy levels and brain function in a positive way.
3. Drinking water may help prevent and treat headaches.
4. Water can help relieve constipation and digestive issues.
5. Water helps flush toxins out of your body – it helps your body do what it is designed to do, at its best!
6. Water helps aid in muscle recovery and prevent muscle fatigue and cramps.
7. Water helps lubricate joints to get them working at their full range of motion.
I hope you are all thirsty now and reaching for your water bottles!
Follow along for more Wellness Wednesday tips.
