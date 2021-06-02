“How do you deal with stress?” That’s a phrase that is overly said and not enough put into action in most people’s lives.
Many Americans deal with a high level of stress, whether it be work-related, kids, home or family, and just day-to-day craziness. But I am here to tell you that you CAN take control over the way your body deals with stress. Some things are out of our control, like a stressful coworker or a sick loved one, but you CAN do, and exhaust, all options of these stress relieving tactics to help take control over your thoughts, plans, and actions in a positive way.
Stress relieving activities include:
• Meditation: deep breathing and collecting your thoughts counts as meditating! Don’t overthink it, meditating doesn’t have to be complicated.
• Journaling: this is a tactic that high preforming people in this world do daily. It helps you collect your thoughts and channel ideas and innovation that usually would have been dormant in your mind without it.
• Exercise: this is a big one (HUGE one for me personally). You can start with something that you are comfortable with and get stronger over time, not just your body but your mindset as well. Exercising your body releases feel-good endorphins so that’s why they say it’s good for the body and mind!
• Self-care regimens such as: massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropractic, yoga and stretching, breath work/meditation.
• GO OUTSIDE. It is scientifically proven that spending just a few moments outside helps improve stress levels and ‘declutters’ your mind.
• Call a friend and catch up! You would be surprised on how much they would love to hear and help you.
Stay well.
