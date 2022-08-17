Do you forget to put sunscreen or moisturizer on your neck, ears, face, and back of your hands? We’ll, here’s your sign to do it!

Have you noticed those are areas that age the fastest? Especially back of the hands and neck are very prone to noticeable sun damage, so make sure to regularly moisturize them and protect them from the sun! (Along with the rest of your body!)

Brittany Byma is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Wellness Coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.