Do you forget to put sunscreen or moisturizer on your neck, ears, face, and back of your hands? We’ll, here’s your sign to do it!
Have you noticed those are areas that age the fastest? Especially back of the hands and neck are very prone to noticeable sun damage, so make sure to regularly moisturize them and protect them from the sun! (Along with the rest of your body!)
Some tips on keeping your skin healthy:
• Wash up. Bathe in warm — not hot — water and use mild cleansers that don’t irritate; and wash. Do not over use scrubs: especially abrasive ones like St. Ives Apricot Scrub which will actually do damage to your skin.
• Get a daily skincare routine established. A simple three-step routine: cleanse, moisturize, and apply sunscreen. Of course, this can be modified, and products can be added depending on your individual skincare needs. For example, if you’re struggling with acne, you may consider adding a spot treatment. Consult with a licensed dermatologist or esthetician for a customized plan for your specific skincare needs.
• Block sun damage. Avoid intense sun exposure, use sunscreen, and wear protective clothing.
• Don’t use tanning beds or sunlamps. Instead opt for sunless tanning options like spray tans, if needed.
• Avoid dry skin. I suggest a collagen and SPF-infused face lotion, to protect and preserve.
• Make an appointment with a licensed esthetician (skin care professional) or dermatologist (skin care doctor) and get on a regular regimen.
• Eat right. Here are some skin boosting miracle foods: Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel, and herring), avocados, walnuts, sunflower seeds, sweet potatoes, red or yellow bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, blueberries, and citric fruits like limes, lemons, and oranges.
Brittany Byma is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Wellness Coach.
