So many adults notice a theme when they get older, they say “I don’t dream anymore” or “I can’t remember the last dream I had”.
They may not remember the events of their dreams because they cannot access that information once they are awake. In a 2016 article in the journal Behavioral and Brain Sciences, researchers found that people forget their dreams due to changing levels of acetylcholine and norepinephrine during sleep. Basically, it’s totally normal to be forgetful of your dreams, but it’s also imperative that we actually DO dream and hit that level of REM sleep.
REM sleep is important to your sleep cycle because it stimulates the areas of your brain that are essential in learning and making or retaining memories.
Tips to remember your dreams:
• Set yourself up for a good night’s sleep (keep reading for tips on how)
• Schedule your sleep for a consistent sleep cycle.
• Ensure you’re comfortable and can achieve deep sleep.
• Set the intention to remember your dream.
• Try lucid dreaming. (Controlling your own dreams.)
• Wake up slowly but intentionally.
• Write it down.
• Be patient and consistent.
According to a Gallup study, 16% of Americans get six hours of sleep or less. There are plenty of distractions, with technology making it more difficult, constantly evolving to get a good night’s sleep; and added pressure, especially as so many employees are logging more hours working than they did pre-pandemic. Parents and caregivers have been especially squeezed.
When we don’t focus on getting quality sleep then it starts to affect these areas in your life:
FOCUS
While you’re trying to learn or retain new information, your brain is not going to perform at its potential and retained what you just learned.
CREATIVITY
When you wake up from a good night’s sleep, you may suddenly be able to see things differently and more clearly. When you don’t, it hinders your creative abilities because your brain is foggy.
MENTAL HEALTH
Our mental health can gradually become worse with insufficient sleep. Even worse, the act of worrying about not receiving enough sleep can lead to more stress. A recent Gallup and Casper survey revealed that women and young people are most prone to feeling anxious if they anticipate getting insufficient sleep in the night ahead. The same study also notes that insufficient sleep can lead to a rise in absences and tardiness the workplace and school.
Long term sleep problems have been connected to mood disorders, heightened mental distress, and depression.
EMOTIONAL REGULATION
Your tendency to act impulsively can increase without sleep. Insufficient sleep can also deplete your typical levels of sociability and optimism, which are important for good mental health. Lack of quality sleep places the fight or flight response in the brain on high alert. Research shows the amygdala—the brain region responsible for emotions—is simply much more active in sleep-deprived participants compared to well-rested participants.
PHYSICAL SAFETY
Going through a day with very little sleep can impair your ability to do physical tasks safely, including driving, and operating heavy machinery. In fact, driving while sleepy can be just as harmful as driving while drunk. In a study from the British Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, researchers found that driving after staying awake for more than 17 hours was the equivalent of driving with a blood alcohol level (BAC) of 0.05% (which, generally speaking, translates to 2 drinks in the first hour).
Here are a few things you can do to enter all the necessary sleep stages, including REM sleep (restorative sleep)
• Hydrating properly over the course of the day (not before bed, which can disrupt sleep for trips to the bathroom)
• Massage therapy, hot Epsom salt bath, hot tub, red light therapy, float pod, or a steam room that day.
• Blue-light blocking glasses if you have to be on a screen before bedtime- but limit your time no closer to 30 mins before bed.
• Reading in bed (the old-fashioned way) prior to falling asleep.
• Sleep mask and/or ear plugs while sleeping
• Sound machine or other white noise during sleep
Sweet dreams!
