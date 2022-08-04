We all have certain things that help remind us to do better, whether it be keeping water with you all day or putting more veggies on the biggest part of your plate.
We all have certain things that help remind us to do better, whether it be keeping water with you all day or putting more veggies on the biggest part of your plate.
Here are some quick food hacks to get you on a healthier page:
• Download MyFitnessPal, an app that helps track your nutrition and fitness.
• Download the Yuka app to help you identify additives, preservatives, and harmful dyes in pretty much any food with a barcode. Scan away at the grocery store and pick which foods that are better for you.
• Pick and choose what works for you. If intermediate fasting, counting macros, or 80/20 works for you, do it! Everyone has different lifestyles and goals. The key is sticking to it consistently to actually reach your goals.
• Get an accountability buddy, wellness coach, or nutrition coach.
• Associate yourself with people that want and try to be healthy too. Keep a distance from people that discourage you and your goals or that make you feel guilty for not having a drink or eating what they’re eating. Identify when people are using you to make them feel better about their choices.
• Drink a gallon of water a day. It keeps you so busy during the day trying to get the gallon in, you have less time for other non-nutritional drinks or foods.
• Substitute foods and drinks you normally eat and drink every day for better ones. Google “healthy substitutions for (example).”
• Eat fresh fruit or veggies after you eat, especially if it’s an occasional bad food choice because it helps your body break it down that much faster and effective. This goes into my next hack...
• Have some pineapple after you eat! The acidic property of pineapple helps your digestive system break it down faster.
• Take a brisk walk after you eat to help boost your metabolism.
Stay well.
Brittany Byma is a Licensed Massage Therapist, Certified Personal Trainer, and Wellness Coach.
