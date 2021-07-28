We all know with time – or even genetics – comes forgetfulness and busy hectic lives, which make it even more difficult to concentrate or remember a simple task or name.
The following are some evidence-based ways to improve your brain health and memory naturally, improve your cognitive skills, as well as your short- and long-term memory:
1. Eat less added sugar.
2. Get on a daily fish oil supplement.
3. Make time for meditation.
4. Maintain a healthy weight.
5. Get enough sleep.
6. Practice mindfulness.
7. Drink less alcohol.
8. Train your brain to practice a positive mindset.
9. Work your memory by practicing memory exercises.
10. Do something different repeatedly.
11. Learn something new.
12. Follow a brain training program.
13. Work your body.
14. Spend time with your loved ones.
15. Crossword puzzles and word searches.
Foods for memory
Three B vitamins are often linked with brain health: B6, B9 (folate), and B12. They can help break down homocysteine, high levels of which have been associated with a greater risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. B vitamins also help produce energy needed to develop new brain cells.
Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and olive oil help improve the health of blood vessels, reducing the risk for a memory-damaging stroke. Fish are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to lower levels of beta-amyloid proteins in the blood and better vascular health.
Certain fruits such as oranges, bell peppers, guava, kiwi, tomatoes, and strawberries, contain high amounts of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps prevent brain cells from becoming damaged and supports overall brain health.
Research shows that the best brain foods are the same ones that protect your heart and blood vessels, including the following:
• Dark green, leafy vegetables
• Fatty fish
• Berries
• Tea
• Walnuts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.