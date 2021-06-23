Have you noticed it’s getting a little harder to get up from kneeling, or climbing stairs, going for a run, or that your knees or other joints are aching a little more and more?
It doesn’t just matter your age, physical level, or occupation – even though those factors can speed up the process – joint pain catches up with you ... and FAST.
That’s where joint care comes in.
Here are some natural joint care remedies that can help, and prevent, the worsening of joint pain and inflammation:
Massage helps with joint pain by improving circulation around the joint and specifically working on that area will improve range of motion, decease inflammation and pain levels;
Acupuncture for localized treatments or injuries;
Chiropractic care to realign the vertebrae or other joints that are misaligned to keep them working in the range of motion intended;
Natural topical ointments and patches such as Arnica gel, CBD, Tiger balm, Cryoderm, or Bio Freeze to help with inflammation and pain levels;
Taking a natural Collagen and Fish Oil supplement daily;
Taking a natural joint supplement with Glucosamine, Condrointin, and MSM (there are 3-in-1 options available).
Taking natural supplements everyday, will take a while to see results – just like any other natural supplement or care regimen – but it’s the long run results that matter.
Keep the regimen up and you will be able to do things that you love!
If you have any questions or need help with your joint care regimen, feel free to contact me at 509-830-7326.
Stay well.
