Some much needed quality zzz’s will help you more than you think! Benefits such as daily focus and productivity, immune system, digestive system, muscle recovery and response, skin tone and SO much more!
Ever wonder if you are trying to loose weight by eating healthy and being more physical, and you don’t see results? It might be because you aren’t getting enough QUALITY sleep. Quality is emphasized because it’s not the quantity that most guidelines will tell you what you need, though many experts do still recommend a minimum of 7 hours a night, with 8 being preferable. National Sleep Foundation guidelines advise that healthy adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night. Babies, young children, and teens need even more sleep to enable their growth and development.
Sleep quality is the measurement of how well you're sleeping—in other words, whether your sleep is restful and restorative. It differs from sleep satisfaction, which refers to a more subjective judgment of how you feel about the sleep you are getting.
Some tips on attaining quality sleep:
1. Stick to a sleep schedule. Set aside no more than eight hours for sleep. (Just like anything, too much of a good thing can become a bad thing)
2. Pay attention to what you eat and drink. Don't go to bed hungry or stuffed. Limit caffeine intake, especially after 5pm
3. Create a restful environment. Create a room that's ideal for sleeping. Declutter and wash sheets regularly.
4. Limit daytime naps.
5. Include physical activity in your daily routine.
6. Manage stress, try keeping a notepad by your bed so if you remember something you need to do, write it down so you can sleep peacefully and not have to constantly have your brain thinking about that task you need to do in the morning.
7. Essential oils do wonders for sleep, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Chamomile, Clary Sage, Jasmine are just a few good ones to put in a diffuser where you sleep.
8. Sleep boosting foods like Dark Cherries, Kiwifruit, Chamomile tea, Walnuts, Fatty fish, and Barley grass powder.
9. The big one: LIMIT SCREEN TIME! Including phones, computers, tv and anything with an illuminated background, if you like to read to wind down, try a book and it does wonders for your sleep quality.
10. Charge your phone across the room, when you plug in your phone away from where you are sleeping, you are less distracted and less likely to scroll for hours. Also when you set an alarm on and you have to physically get up to turn off the phone, you are more likely to stay up, rather than go back to sleep.
Stay well.
