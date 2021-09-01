Why take care of your feet? Feet are your body’s foundation, so keeping them healthy is vital to your overall health.
Years of wear and tear can be hard on your feet. Overuse, shoes that don’t fit properly and even genetics can lead to injuries and disorders of the foot that can greatly impact your mobility.
Your feet and ankles provide your body with stability. Foot and ankle injuries – sprains, strains, and fractures – can make your feet less supportive.
Research has linked flat feet to knee pain, cartilage damage and low-back pain. There are ways to battle flat feet or troubles such as plantar fasciitis. Here are some tips to keep your feet in tip top shape:
• Check them daily for cuts, sores, swelling, and infected toenails.
• Give them a good cleaning in warm water but avoid soaking them because that may dry them out.
• Moisturize them every day with lotion, cream, or petroleum jelly.
• Avoid wearing tight-fitting shoes or wearing laces too tight.
• Skip the flip-flops and flats.
• Wear arch supporting shoes with a big enough toe-box like Brooks or use orthotic inserts. (You can also do a personalized approach at a place like the GoodFeet Store.)
• Roll a frozen water bottle on the bottom of your feet at the end of the day, to reduce inflammation and ease plantar fasciitis.
• Elevate your feet slightly when sleeping to reduce swelling. Elevating your feet/legs can help lower the pressure in your legs by allowing blood that has pooled to drain away. If you’ve been standing for a while, sitting down with your legs raised can also help ease pressure and tenderness of tired feet.
• Wear compression socks to promote circulation.
• Have a regular massage and reflexology regimen.
• Have regular chiropractic care to keep ankles/knees/hips in line working in synchronized form.
• Walking barefoot may also help improve the strength and flexibility of the muscles and ligaments of the foot which improves the function of the foot, reducing injuries of the foot, and improving posture and balance of the body.
Schedule an appointment with a podiatrist if you experience pain or swelling in your feet or ankles or if you have trouble walking.
Stay well.
