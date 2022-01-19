Everyone has heard that tea is good for flu season and so on, but did you know certain teas may help many more conditions? Studies have found that some teas may help with cancer, heart disease, and diabetes, encourage weight loss, lower cholesterol, and bring about mental alertness. Tea also appears to have antimicrobial qualities.
Tea also contains polyphenols, which are a type of antioxidant. These help to protect cells in your body from damage and even promote healing at a cellular level. Antioxidants may lower your odds of getting heart or blood vessel diseases.
Numerous studies have shown that a variety of teas may boost your immune system, fight off inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease. While some brews provide more health advantages than others, there’s plenty of evidence that regularly drinking tea can have a lasting impact on your wellness.
Steeping and brewing tea are the key parts of the same process - making tea. On the other hand, steeping tea is the process that is more involved. Brewing the best tasting cup of tea includes carefully steeping tea bags or loose tea leaves in heated water.
From green tea to hibiscus, from white tea to chamomile, teas are chock full of flavonoids and other healthy goodies. Technically green tea is not an herbal tea since it is made with tea leaves. It just has a different process than standard teas.
Oolong tea is a traditional Chinese tea variety that’s made from the same plant used to make green and black teas. The difference is how the tea is processed.
10 Healthy Herbal Teas You Should Try
• Chamomile Tea: May improve sleep quality, digestive health, proper digestion, protect against certain types of cancer, and improves heart health.
• Peppermint Tea: A popular herbal tea that is naturally calorie- and caffeine-free. Some research has suggested that the oils in peppermint may have a number of other health benefits, such as fresher breath, better digestion, and reduced pain from headaches. Peppermint tea also has antibacterial properties.
• Ginger Tea: A person can drink ginger tea as a complementary remedy for nausea, digestive issues, and symptoms of the common cold. Ginger tea may also help people with arthritis due to its anti-inflammatory properties.
• Hibiscus Tea: It can help boost your immune system and may help to prevent cell damage caused by free radicals in the body. This can reduce your risk of developing many significant health complications such as heart disease, diabetes, and cancer.
• Echinacea Tea: Echinacea tea is an extremely popular remedy that’s said to prevent and shorten the common cold. Evidence has shown that echinacea may help boost the immune system, which could help the body fight off viruses or infections.
• Rooibos Tea: The main nutritional benefit of rooibos tea lies in its rich antioxidant content and it being a source of some unique polyphenols, including aspalathin. These protective plant compounds may help protect against the free radical damage that leads to conditions like diabetes, heart disease and potentially cancer.
• Sage Tea: sage tea has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, promotes healthy skin and wound healing. Promotes oral health, may have anticancer properties, improves blood sugar control, promotes brain health and improve mood, supports women’s health and helps heal after miscarriage, boosts heart health.
• Lemon Balm Tea: Reduces stress and anxiety. The calming effect of lemon balm tea can help lower stress levels after even the toughest days. Improves sleep and insomnia, supports brain health, alleviates digestive issues, treats infections, prevents heart disease.
• Turmeric: Curcumin in turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects which can be beneficial for supporting lung function. One of the most popular applications of turmeric tea is in the treatment of arthritis pain. Curcumin provides powerful anti-inflammatory properties.
Happy tea drinking!
