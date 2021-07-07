When was the last time you stopped to smell the flowers? Well, it turns out smelling the dirt is just as beneficial to you!
A number of scientific studies on the effects of gardening – also called horticultural therapy – have reported health outcomes including improved mental health and improved immune system.
Gardening is proven to be significantly beneficial to your psychological health as well as mental and physical wellbeing. Working productively in the garden can increase serotonin levels in the brain, causing you to be happier and more productive throughout the day.
Seed, Soil, and Sun: 3 S’s we benefit from by
- Helping fight disease.
- Building muscle strength.
- Improving memory.
- Boosting mood.
- Reducing stress.
- Helping addiction recovery.
- Healing and empowering.
In addition to providing nutritious veggies and fruits for your dinner table and beautiful flowers to decorate it, gardening offers a variety of health benefits.
- Exposure to vitamin D.
- Decreased dementia risk.
- Mood-boosting benefits.
- Enjoyable aerobic exercise.
- Helping combat loneliness.
Along with all these benefits, you’ll create a whole new home environment.
- You’ll eat fresher, more nutritious foods.
- You’ll eat organic.
- You’ll encourage your kids to eat fresh foods.
- You’ll turn vegetables and fruits into convenience foods.
- Your family will benefit from being in nature.
- Plants clean your air.
- You reduce your carbon footprint.
- Gardens help local wildlife.
Stay well.
