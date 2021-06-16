The importance of choosing healthy habits should be taken seriously. Not just for yourself, but others around you. If you have kids, even the littlest of ones are impacted by your lifestyle habits.
When you make decisions as simple as choosing to eat a balanced diet, drinking your water, and thinking positive (practicing mindfulness) your family notices, and replicates that.
Some healthy tips to create a better environment for you (and others):
• Wake up early and be productive. When you have a little extra time to work on yourself either being active, journaling, planning out your day, or meditating/practicing mindfulness it puts you in a better mood and sets the tone for the day.
• Eat healthy. When you eat healthy, ones around you notice and motivates them to do the same. Kids growing up seeing their parents eat healthy, are more prone to making good food decisions.
• Practicing positivity. When you deal with life in a positive and thankful manner, it shows others it can be done, and they start to practice it.
• Do good to others. By helping others in need, or volunteering, even just helping a friend out in a small way, impacts others around you. Not just the person you helped, the people around you who notice the positive in what you did, motivates them to do the same and pass it on.
• Have healthy disagreements. Everyone has disagreements, but how you handle it is up to you. Being on the positive end helps the situation and motivates the other person to be more positive in their day-to-day struggles.
• Create a movement. By practicing what you love, and putting it into existence, people notice and want to join in. Motivate others to practice their talents, learn new talents and grow.
Stay well.
