Traditional Chinese medicine has discovered a point in our body when stimulated, promotes overall well-being.
This point called Feng Fu, and is the pressure point located behind the head, at the base of the skull, on top of the neck.
Why am I talking about this point? I’m going to give you a life hack: putting an ice cube to the back of your upper neck (Feng Fu point) is a game changer.
According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, this method restores the body’s natural physiological balance - giving a strong injection of life, rejuvenating the whole body.
Technique of applying an ice cube on a Feng Fu point:
Choose a comfortable position on your stomach.
Apply an ice cube once or twice a day for 20 minutes.
If this works better for you, you can use a cloth or a plastic bag to make an ice cube.
After 30 seconds at this moment, you will start to feel slightly warm.
In the first few days, there is a slight feeling of euphoria due to the release of endorphins.
Benefits from using this method include:
- Reduction of headaches, teeth and joint problems
- Helps regulate blood pressure problems (hypertension and hypotension)
- Regeneration in the digestive system
- Restore sleep and mood
- Relieving gastrointestinal problems
- Relieving neurological and psycho-emotional disorders: chronic fatigue, stress, depression, insomnia, etc.
This method is also said to improve:
- Braking spinal degeneration changes
- Recovering from breathing problems
- Helps inhibit cardiovascular problems
- Elimination of common colds
- Stabilization of thyroid disorders
- Relieves asthma attacks
- Recovery from obesity and malnutrition disorders
- Alleviating disorders related to coldness, impotence, and infertility
- Recovering after menstrual problems
For maximum benefit, professional acupuncturists recommend doing the treatment twice a day – first thing in the morning and last thing at night.
Stay well.
