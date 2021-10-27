A healthy gut contains healthy bacteria and immune cells that ward off infectious agents like bacteria, viruses, and fungi. A healthy gut also communicates with the brain through nerves and hormones, which helps maintain general health and well-being.
Gut bacteria also produce hundreds of neurochemicals that the brain uses to regulate basic physiological processes as well as mental processes such as learning, memory and mood. For example, gut bacteria manufacture about 95 percent of the body’s supply of serotonin, which influences both mood and GI activity.
A healthy gut includes bowel movements that should be free of symptoms like diarrhea, constipation, and loose stools. Other signs of a healthy gut include being free of rectal symptoms like hemorrhoids and abdominal symptoms such as gas, bloating, and abdominal pain. In other words, the gut just works.
Your digestive system also craves vitamin Bs to help your body create red blood cells and gain energy from food, but it is primarily vitamin B12 that is helpful for boosting your gut health. If you experience any digestive issues such as diarrhea, nausea and cramping chances are you might have a B12 deficiency. B12 supplements are sold at any health food store or retail supplement store. (Consult with your doctor before starting a new regimen or if you think you are deficient in anything.)
To improve your gut health, follow these tips
- Exercise.
- Eat a healthy diet.
- Eat smaller, more frequent meals to avoid overwhelming the GI tract.
- Chew your food thoroughly – it can ease the digestive process.
- Manage your stress levels, in a healthy way.
- Take or eat probiotics.
- Take vitamin B12
- Eat more fiber.
- Drink plenty of water.
10 Superfoods for your GI health
- Fennel. Fennel is a plant with a pale bulb and green stalks that adds flavor to your food.
- Chia Seeds. Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber.
- Kombucha. Kombucha is a fermented tea.
- Papaya.
- Tempeh.
- Beets.
- Miso.
- Yogurt. Live yogurt is an excellent source of gut-friendly bacteria, also known as probiotics.
- Kefir. This probiotic yogurt drink is made by fermenting milk and is packed with good bacteria.
- Sauerkraut.
- Kimchi.
- Sourdough.
- Almonds.
- Olive oil.
