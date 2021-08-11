Let’s talk about fat! Fat gets a bad rep when it comes to the common misconceptions about nutrition. I am here to say they are actually good for you! In moderation of course, and the RIGHT fats will also help you with your wellness goals!
The dietary reference intake (DRI) for fat in adults is 20% to 35% of total calories from fat. That is about 44 grams to 77 grams of fat per day if you eat 2,000 calories a day. It is recommended to eat more of some types of fats because they provide health benefits.
Monounsaturated fat and polyunsaturated fat are types of unsaturated fat.
• Monounsaturated fat: This fat is in avocado, nuts, and vegetable oils, such as canola, olive, and peanut oils.
• Polyunsaturated fat: This type of fat is mainly in vegetable oils such as safflower, sunflower, sesame, soybean, and corn oils.
Top healthy, fat foods that are high in good fats, that help lower bad cholesterol, as long as you eat them in moderation.
• Fish. (Including Salmon, Tuna, Trout, Herring, Sardines, Mackerel.)
• Nuts (including nut butters like almond butter, sunflower butter, and peanut butter)
• Cheese.
• Dark Chocolate.
• Whole Eggs.
• Seeds such as chia seeds and flax seeds (always choose ground flax seed when consuming)
• Extra virgin Olive oil and Avocado oil.
• Avocados. Avocados offer nearly 20 vitamins and minerals along with their high ‘good fat’ content.
Saturated fat: Use sparingly
Fatty cuts of beef, pork, and lamb, dark chicken meat and poultry skin, high fat dairy foods (whole milk, butter, cheese, sour cream, ice cream) tropical oils (coconut oil, palm oil, cocoa butter).
The worst type of dietary fat is the kind known as trans-fat. It is a by product of a process called hydrogenation that is used to turn healthy oils into solids and to prevent them from becoming rancid. Trans fats have no known health benefits and that there is no safe level of consumption.
Of course, consult with your physician about new dietary plans or goals, and along with a balanced diet including fats, proteins and carbohydrates, will get you on your way to a healthier you!
Stay well.
