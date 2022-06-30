More than 90% of all US adults regularly drink caffeinated beverages, consuming an average of 200 mg or more of caffeine per day — the equivalent of two 6-ounce coffees or five 12-ounce cans of soft drinks.
Even scarier, our youth is starting out addicted to caffeine at younger and younger ages. With the social norms and trends, such as Starbucks and Dutch Bros becoming a regular part of a child’s day, (yes, under 18 they are a CHILD and mentally, their brain does not process addictive chemicals such as caffeine like adults do) it’s getting to be a problem that ultimately the parent needs to address and know what your child is being exposed to. Including seeing their parents nutrition habits. Monkey see, monkey do.
Yes, it may be a quick fix for a quick mental boost but ultimately, caffeine does not address the root cause of your brain fog. It is just a habit you CAN get over. Keep reading to get you the motivation to quit the chemical for good.
After drinking a cup of coffee, caffeine is absorbed into the blood stream and transported around the body to the brain. In the brain, adenosine acts as a central nervous system depressant and promotes feelings of tiredness. Example: the CRASH or the ‘need’ to get another one or a different type of caffeinated drink.
Too much caffeine can also make you irritable and agitated in situations that normally wouldn't affect you. And if you already have increased anxiety or suffer from panic attacks or disorders caffeine can cause these symptoms to become worse.
Caffeine can cause weight gain or make it very difficult to lose weight. This is because caffeine can have a direct impact on your hormone levels (cortisol, which is literally the stress hormone in your body) and blood sugar balance, which in turn affects weight balance. Cortisol makes it very difficult to lose weight, because it tells your body to increase its energy stores and also raises heart rate and blood pressure. Resulting stress hormones can also interfere with your sense of well-being and can trigger emotional eating or a desire for comfort food.
General signs and symptoms of too much cortisol include:
- weight gain, mostly around the midsection and upper back. (Including a side effect of the hump on the back of your neck from caffeine intake could happen)
- weight gain and rounding of the face.
- acne.
- thinning skin.
- easy bruising.
- flushed face.
- slowed healing.
- muscle weakness.
If you do eat or drink too much caffeine, it can cause health problems, such as:
- restlessness and shakiness.
- insomnia.
- headaches.
- dizziness.
- fast heart rate.
- dehydration.
- anxiety.
- dependency, so you need to take more of it to get the same results.
These speak for themselves, but cutting down on your caffeine consumption can lead to less anxiety, better sleep, more efficient nutrient absorption, weight loss, whiter teeth, balanced hormones, improved brain chemistry (STRESS LESS!) and fewer headaches. And a big one, IT SAVES YOU MONEY when you quit a habit that expensive! You can invest into a healthier lifestyle habit!
Don't forget that caffeine is an active ingredient in other products like energy drinks, many sports drinks, many pre workouts, certain chocolate, most sodas, and even yes, FOODS. READ YOUR LABELS!
Some healthy alternatives for caffeine is:
- Chicory Coffee. Like coffee beans, chicory root can be roasted, ground and brewed into a delicious hot beverage.
- Matcha Tea.
- Golden Milk. (Made with Tumeric)
- Lemon Water.
- Yerba Mate.
- Chai Tea.
- Rooibos Tea.
- Apple Cider Vinegar.
Herbal teas such as, chamomile, ginger and peppermint contain no caffeine at all. This is because these types of teas are not made from the camellia sinensis plant as most teas. They are made instead from dried flowers, leaves, seeds, or roots that are generally caffeine-free.
Mushroom coffee drinks have about half the amount of caffeine as a regular cup of coffee. Mushroom coffee blends are lower in caffeine than regular coffee due to fewer ground coffee beans used in each coffee blend. For starters, functional mushrooms offer many of the same stimulations as coffee, without the bad side effects. They've been linked to focus, energy, and overall wellness, and they're overflowing with antioxidant properties that may support your immune system.
Looking to get a boost without caffeine? Take a power nap. Research shows that naps can improve memory, alertness, and overall energy. For an immediate and natural energy boost, take a 10-30 minute nap. Do not exceed 30 minutes during a power nap
