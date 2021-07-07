OLYMPIA — The Department of Health reminds residents to avoid mosquito bites and eliminate standing water where mosquitos may breed now that the West Nile virus has been detected in Burbank in Walla Walla County. This is the first confirmed detection in the state this year.
Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus can spread the infection to humans. Last year, two people were reported to have become infected with the virus in Washington. Most people infected with the virus will not get sick. About one in five people will develop a fever or other symptoms that go away without medical treatment.
For a small number of people, infection with West Nile virus may lead to permanent neurological effects or death. People over age 60 and those with certain medical conditions are most at risk of severe disease.
People can take simple precautions to protect themselves against mosquito bites: use an effective EPA registered insect repellent, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors, limit time outside from dusk to dawn when mosquitos are most active, and mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens, windows, and doors to keep mosquitos outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.