YAKIMA VALLEY — The Yakima Health District (YHD) is continuing to monitor COVID-19 disease activity and Yakima County is experiencing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases. As of July 15, Yakima County reported a case rate of 501 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 5.0 per 100,000. About a month ago on June 10, Yakima County reported a case rate of 230 per 100,000 and a hospitalization rate of 0.4 per 100,000. The case rate has more than doubled and at the same time, we are seeing the impacts of the BA.5 variant and its transmissibility.
The BA.5 variant has been spreading quickly throughout the state and country. From June 19-25 in Washington State of the specimens that were sequenced, 37.3% were the BA.5 variant. Across the country, the BA.5 variant has become the dominant strain. Data shows that the BA.5 variant is better at evading preexisting immunity if individuals were previously infected or are without a booster dose. Utilizing a combination of public health recommendations are crucial to prevent future infections. Additionally, COVID-19 vaccines are successful in providing protection against hospitalization and death. As of July 11, of individuals 6 months and older in Yakima County, 59.5% have completed their primary series and 44.6% of those 5 years and older have received a booster dose.
Yakima County is now considered to be at a medium COVID-19 community level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The last time Yakima County was classified at this level was in February of this year and previously, Yakima County was considered to have a low COVID-19 community level. There are various preventative steps individuals can take depending on the community level in the area. For a medium COVID-19 community level, community members are urged to follow these public health recommendations:
• Stay home if sick and if individuals experience COVID-19 symptoms get tested. If using a rapid at-home test kits, individuals can report a positive test result by calling the Washington COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
• Stay up to date on your COVID-19 vaccine series and get a booster, if eligible.
• When gathering, seek opportunities with increased ventilation such as outdoors or with open windows.
• If individuals test positive, immediately isolate from members of their household. When entire households get sick with COVID-19 at the same time, it is extremely difficult for daily tasks to be completed.
• Individuals who are considered high risk for COVID-19 illness should consider wearing a well-fitting mask like a surgical mask or a cloth mask with a surgical mask over it anytime when in public.
It is important to note that individuals may choose to wear a mask at any time. If individuals are visiting a household with someone who is considered high risk for severe disease, consider self-testing before any contact with them and wearing a mask when indoors with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.