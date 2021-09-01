Yakima Neighborhood Health Services was named one of 15 Community Health Centers to receive $50,000 to fund projects believed to remove barriers and increase access to healthcare.
YNHS, which runs a clinic in Sunnyside, will be using the money for projects related to depression management.
“We are seeing the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of our all of our patients,” says Michelle Sullivan, YNHS Chief Quality & Compliance Officer, “with higher rates of depression being experienced a concerning trend.”
It is more pronounced in those suffering from homelessness, according to Sullivan who spoke at a roundtable about the grant program.
She also stressed the impact they’ve seen on school-aged kids, “For our patients experiencing homelessness, those kiddos really struggled even more with being able to access online school when they didn’t have those resources available to them and parents might not have known how to utilize those resources.”
Of the 15 Health Centers to receive the grant, six are located in Eastern Washington.
