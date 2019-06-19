SUNNYSIDE — The glorious thick rows of sweet- smelling lavender is the first thing visitors to Coline and Jim Morrow home notice.
Further in the garden, there are water features, sundials and, more importantly, a variety of plants which love and thrive in Yakima Valley heat.
Even flowers which prefer to shade give off robust blossoms in Coline’s garden.
Since moving to her grandfather’s home on Decatur Avenue, she has found the soil surrounding the house to be “…almost magical,” she notes.
“When we lived in the country, the soil was awful sandy, and it was much harder to grow my garden,” she admits.
Her roses love the area and are in constant bloom.
Her grandfather, Sunnyside veterinarian Arthur Craft, built the house in 1910.
She spent most of her life in this home, and since moving to it 15 years ago, it indeed feels she has come home, she said as she explained her constant attention to her garden.
Her backyard comes with a small patio area and features two items any family would be happy to have — a mother-in-law cottage and a full-size playhouse for the grandchildren.
“The cottage is now my craft room”, she admitted, but the playhouse has been used a lot, as intended.
A retired legal secretary, Coline enjoys the hours spent in her garden and knows how the flowers in the yard react to the weather.
This year was good for her flowers, which she admits fill nearly every square inch of border about the property’s buildings.
