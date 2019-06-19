To help people create the home of their dreams, brick-and-mortar home improvement retailers must invest in their websites and web presence.
According to the J.D. Power 2019 Home Improvement Retailer Satisfaction Study, 41 percent of home improvement retailer customers research and/or shop online before making an in-store purchase.
Ace Hardware and True Value rank highest in a tie among home improvement retailers, with a score of 840. Lowe’s (834) ranks third.
Customers using online research also spend more, yet many home improvement retailer websites don’t measure up to customer expectations.
Total sales for home improvement products in 2019 is expected to reach $420 billion, according to J.D. Power.
“The proliferation of home improvement-related sites, services and tutorials on the web creates a complex set of challenges and opportunities for brick-and-mortar home improvement retailers,” said Christina Cooley, At Home Intelligence Lead at J.D. Power. “Online retailers do introduce new competition, but when traditional retailers get their online/offline formula right, they are able to really differentiate by offering a level of personalized knowledge and expertise that cannot be replicated in an online-only environment.”
Web becomes critical conduit to in-store sales: Among all home improvement retailer customers, 41 percent say they have either researched or shopped online prior to visiting a store. Customers who shop or research online prior to visiting a retail location spend an average of $620 more per year than those who just visit the store.
