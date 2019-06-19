SUNNYSIDE — At a time when buyer demand is high, hundreds of homes will be open to the public as part of the Washington Association of Realtors’ 10th annual Statewide Open House weekend, June 22-23.
Open houses will be in Sunnyside, Grandview, Prosser and surrounding areas. Most participating homes will be open both Saturday and Sunday.
For a list and addresses of the home features contact your favorite realtor.
Each open house will be marked by blue balloons with the trademark Realtor “R”. A Realtor will be on hand at every home to welcome visitors and to answer any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.