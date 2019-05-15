SUNNYSIDE — Cottage cozy is the right way to describe the décor adopted by Renee and Tom Rodriguez for their 1919 bungalow style home on Crescent Avenue.
Just as their home’s exterior is dressed in a rustic array of scavenged items, so too is the interior.
Dressed in soft shades of beige and white with sudden pops of color, Renee has taken her love of old doors, burlap, and chickens found at flea markets and abandoned sites to create a unique and comfortable home.
“My love of roosters started in my kitchen. They began wandering into the dining room and then out onto the porch,” she explained.
She mixes newer items with antique pieces seamlessly, ensuring that every space is a perfect for relaxing during short visits or longer stays.
Her coffee table was once a dresser. She cut it down to size, added antique knobs and gave it a dark blue chalk paint finish. It looks like it had always been a part of the living room décor.
Old barn doors become shelving where hats are hung. Old windows are turned into towel hangers.
“I know this isn’t everyone’s taste, but if I see something I like, its coming home with me and I’ll find a way to use it,” she smiled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.