ZILLAH — The 2019-20 Miss Zillah court dazzled its hometown crowd, which was gathered to celebrate Zillah Community Days this past Saturday morning.
The court and float led the more than 70 entries in the hour-long parade along Second Street.
The Prosser Float and Court was awarded the Zillah Sweepstakes Award. The Sunnyside Community Float earned Mayor’s Trophy. Moxee’s Community Float took first place in its category.
Spotlight Dance, a troupe of young dancers who provided entertainment from the start of the parade to the finish, was first place in the youth groups.
The Highland and Wapato Middle School Marching bands tied for first place.
Among the car and tractor clubs, the Shriners tiny cars wowed those seated along the street for second place.
Young Kase Banks won the parade-goers respect riding his four-wheeler, doing tricks on two- wheelers throughout the parade route.
His antics earned him third-place honors among the motorized vehicles.
The Central Washington Agricultural Museum tractors collected applause a for winning both blue and a second-place ribbons for individual tractors.
The Apple Valley Classic Car Club was the first-place winner, featuring Model A models. The Sun Valley Mustang Club took home a second-place ribbon for its 20-car entry.
Local rodeo queens also collected rosettes, with first place going to Miss Teen Rodeo of Kennewick, second to Benton Franklin Rodeo queen and third place to Glenwood “Ketchum Kalf” Rodeo Royalty.
Zillah residents and visitors followed the crowd to Stewart Park after the parade where food, carnival rides and music was planned for the afternoon, culminating in a firework show finale.
