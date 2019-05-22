SUNNYSIDE — Yakima Humane Society’s mobile vaccination clinic rolled into town and delivered low cost vaccinations and microchip registration for pets at South Hill Park this past Saturday.
The vaccine package included rabies and DA2PP/HCP, along with a microchip for $30 during the nonprofit’s second annual outreach program in the city from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Our goal is that we want pets to be safe from disease. So, the vaccinations that we’re giving are absolutely lifesaving,” Medical Director Jennifer Fitzpatrick, DVM, explained.
Christopher Wallahee from Zillah brought Lucha, who is a cross between the American Bulldog and American Staffordshire Terrier.
The pet handler said he and his girlfriend share co-parenting responsibilities, and Lucha’s name in Yakama means ‘brown.’
The 6-month-old, 40-pound adolescent dog has not had his required shots, which prohibits him from becoming a licensed canine resident.
“He’s getting all the shots and a microchip today,” Wallahee exclaimed after he arrived at the 1521 S. First St. location around 9:30 a.m. and was second in line.
“We’re helping people keep their pets in their homes longer. And, then, microchips get them home if they go missing,” Fitzpatrick added.
No appointments were necessary for pets and their owners to take full advantage of crucial healthcare services. Pets could even get their nails trimmed for $5.
Last year, the Humane Society started their mobile clinic, staffed with a doctor and licensed technician administering the shots, along with volunteers and shelter staff in running the show. They expected to see 100–250 pets over the course of the event.
The medical director acknowledged that “We’re also talking to everybody about the importance of spaying and neutering their companion animals.”
The Yakima Humane Society Spay and Neuter Clinic, located at 2405 W. Birchfield Rd. in Yakima, performed more than 6,000 surgeries last year.
The clinic offers vaccinations and other services at the time of surgery only and does not provide full-service or follow-up veterinary care.
For additional information about the organization’s programs and services, visit: www.yakimahumane.org or contact 509-457-6854.
