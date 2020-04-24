I Saw it in the Sun: April 24, 2020

April 28, 1920 – A huge gathering was in attendance for the high line canal project meeting held at Sunnyside’s Planters Hotel, hosted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Services.
The City Telephone Company crews were busy laying a non-rust cable down the alley between Mayhew and ‘D’ Streets, which company officials claimed would do away with 50 individual telephone wires.
April 28, 1930 – Sunnyside’s Margaret Brown and Betty Hall won both their single matches against the Yakima Tennis Club. They teamed up for a doubles win to secure a 3.0 team victory for the Grizzlies. The SHS boys team was defeated 4-0.
April 25, 1940 – ‘People missed by U. S. Census cost money’ was the headline in The Sunnyside Sun. Those residents living within the city limits, who had not yet filled out the census, were urged to asked to contact city clerk Kirk Stone. The numbers provided helps to proportion taxes back to the city. Those towns with larger populations receive more money. “Surely Sunnyside could use that,” Stone was reported as saying.
George Cooley of Sunnyside was the gold medal winner in the fitting of Jersey cows at the 1940 Little International Agricultural Show held at the State College of Washington. He was a college freshman majoring in agriculture.
April 28, 1950 – Jaycee Floyd Looney the chair of the Sunny/Grand Stampede parade set May 27 said the number of equestrian clubs registered for the event included the Yakima County Mounted Sheriff’s Posse.
Lower Valley Country Club Pro Buck McKendricks defeated Riverside Country Club Pro Hank Garletts by a single stroke 73-74 at a league match held at the Sunnyside golf course.
April 28, 1960 – Reggie Baze was named Miss Sunnyside at the chamber of commerce general membership meeting. Princesses were Sandy Price and Carla Marion.
Groundbreaking was held for the new Seattle First National Bank at the corner of Seventh Street and Decatur Avenue. Sunnyside Mayor Lloyd Smith and City Manager George Hubbert were among those who attended the ceremony.
April 20, 1970 – Richard Golob was named to the Gov. Dan Evans’ Rural Affairs Task Force, a part of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Urban Affairs, Charles Diaz of Grandview was also named to the task force.
Sunnyside moved into a first-place tie with Ellensburg in the Mid-Valley AA Baseball League standings by sweeping a pair of games from the Wapato Wolves. Sunnyside pitcher Rick Orth struck out 15 batters, in the opening 5-0 victory. Sunnyside claimed a 9-8 win on the nightcap, thanks to a pair of two-run homers off the bat of Pete Marquez. Kirk Stiltner belted a home run in the twin bill finale.
April 30, 1980 – Shelly Hoogendorn was grand prize winner in the March of Dimes Super Walk, sponsored by the Sunnyside and Grandview Kiwanis Clubs. She received two box seat tickets to the Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles baseball game.
Sunnyside Seattle First National Bank manager Robert St. Clair was named the Lower Valley United Way campaign plan and team chairman.
April 28, 1990 – Sunnyside Building Inspector Bill Egemo posted safety caution signs at the District Court building after tenants noticed creaking in the ceiling beams.
Sunnyside High School Senior Janet Aldrich was one of 40 high school students to be awarded a five-week internship at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C.
April 27, 2000 – Plans were made to debut the Sunnyside community float, “Under the Boardwalk,” at the Zillah Community Days the on May 13. Normally, the float is rolled out at the Cherry Festival Parade and at the annual Cinco De Mayo Parades. However, it was not completed in time for those community events, Float Committee Chair Sharon Kilian announced.
April 26, 2010 – Sunnyside High School senior Jose Barajas named a Millennium Scholar and recipient of $300,000 Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation scholarship grant. He planned to attend MIT.
Matthew Kramer was sworn in at city council as the police department’s newest officer by City clerk Debra Estrada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.