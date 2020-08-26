I Saw it in the Sun: August 26, 2020

Aug. 25, 1920 — Dentist J.D. Neidgh, who practiced in Sunnyside with Dr. O.N. Farley, bought out Farley’s interest of the practice.
Aug. 25, 1930 — A new gas well was brought on-line on top of Rattlesnake Mountain bringing in 1,100,000 feet of gas daily.
Aug. 25, 1940 — Gladys and Delmar Zenmire brought Sunnyside’s Ice Cream Shop from Johnny Buchanan.
Aug. 25, 1950 — Frank Hawkins took over duties as the new assist fire chief in Sunnyside following the resignation of Bill Fike.
Aug. 25, 1960 — Sunnyside’s A. J. Dahlke found a 45-pound Indian arrowhead in the Columbia River. The artifact was measured at 21’ long and 4” thick and 12” across.
Aug. 25, 1970 — Homer Bussert was named assistant postmaster at the Sunnyside Post Office.
August 25, 1980 — Odilia Carlson began work with the city is its new meter maid.
Bill Mitzel of Sunnyside was rescued from a trip to the storm-shrouded Mt. Stuart.
Aug. 25, 1990 — Sunnyside City Finance Director Bud Schatz suggested to the city council sewer and water rates by 10 percent in 1091 and then again in 1992.
Aug. 25, 2000 — Sunnyside’s Bob Rip scaled Mt. Rainier with his two nephews.
The U.S. Secret Service was called to Sunnyside to investigating a rash of fake $50 and $100 had been showing up in the area.
Aug. 25, 2010 — Sunnyside High School alum Jeremy Hazzard was hired to be the Sunnyside School District’s new facilities director. He replaced Braven Benzak. Hazzard had worked with the district for 16 years at the time of his appointment.
