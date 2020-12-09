I Saw it in the Sun: December 9, 2020

Nov. 26, 1920 — Sunnyside’s American Legion Post and its auxiliary presented a performance of “Mrs. Temple’s Telegram” at the Liberty Theatre. A crowd estimated at 200 people had to be turned away.
The Yakima Valley hops crop was valued at more than $1 million as a result of a yield of more than 22,000 bales contracted at 45 cents per pound.
Dec. 1, 1930 — A total of 300 people cast their votes for several Sunnyside council positions. Winning candidates were A.J. Nichols for mayor, H.A. Boose for treasurer, and K.H. Stone for city clerk. W.B. Bridgman was elected city attorney. Elected councilmen were H.G. Bradbury, E.S. Dorothy, O.W. Hoffman, Earl Meyers, and A.O. Holm.
The American Legion Post 73 in Sunnyside announced it would hold both a Christmas night and New Year’s Eve dances.
Dec. 3, 1940 — H. Lloyd Miller of Sunnyside drew a $2 fine or driving over a fire hose.
Dec. 1, 1950 — The former Ecco Plant in Sunnyside was acquired by the Marathon Corporation, a manufacturer of paper food cartons. Marathon officials estimated that production of butter, milk, ice cream, and frozen cartons will be underway in summer 1951.
Dec. 1, 1960 — Sunnyside Boy Scouts Troop 36 renewed its charter during a special ceremony, Troop members include John Clapp, Ted Clapp, Don Price, Abram Ramirez, Gary Jacobs, Arnold Castellanos, Lupe Castellanos, Eli Jerome, Randy Ward, Tim Allen, Douglas Kinzer, John Gonzalez, George Partch, Henry Heberlein, Mark Pfouts, Dale Lemmons, and Gene Lemmons.
Dec. 1, 1970 — Mrs. Ernest LeVold of Sunnyside hosted the Christmas party for the Sun Wa Garden Club.
The Lower Valley Duplicate Bridge met at the VFW Hall of Sunnyside for its monthly competition. Winners were Kathryn Kuhlmann of Sunnyside and Dudley Brown of Grandview (North-South). Tying for top honors (East-West) were Mr. and Mrs. Keith Quigley of Sunnyside and Mr. and Mrs. Bill Flower of Sunnyside.
Dec. 1, 1980 — Sunnyside City Manager John Bingham resigned at the request of the council. The council was reportedly unhappy with how budget preparations were proceeding and tired of the number of complaints by citizens about city hall customer service.
Dec. 1, 1990 — Sunnyside Angelica Nieto, 36, was awakened to find her Kearney Avenue home on fire. She escaped by jumping through a window, but not before sustaining first and second degree burns and smoke inhalation.
Nov. 22, 2000 — Herbert Haas shared the story of his 100-year life with Daybreak Rotary Club. He was awarded the Washington Republican of the Year award by the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Doug Desseault, owner of Pure Country Taxidermy was advertising a panel mount for Christmas for $50.
Jim Stanton was named Sunnyside Fire Chief.
Nov. 27, 2010 — The Lower Valley Riders, a motorcycle organization, did a curbside delivery of food and presented for 15 families at the Lower Valley Crisis and Support Services. The group planned to return for Christmas with Santa Claus to aid families of domestic violence.
Grandview woman Joan Souders celebrated her years of service as a Salvation Army bell ringer volunteer having begun her career with the organization when she was 10 years old.
Two emergency homeless shelters were opened to people needing to escape the freezing winter weather. A women’s and children’s shelter opened at the Sunnyside Free Methodist Church and a men’s shelter opened at the First Christian Church. The shelters opened at 6 p.m., offering a warm place to stay and food.
