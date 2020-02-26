I Saw it in the Sun: February 26, 2020

Feb. 27, 1920 – The Cascade Fruit Company announced plans to expand the former R.W. Watkins warehouse in Sunnyside.
A.W. Swigart of Outlook announced his candidacy for the state legislature.
Deputy Sheriff George Smith captured two men in Outlook accused of robbing freight cars and stealing a saddle.
Feb. 26, 1930 –Sunnyside rancher Pete Peterson died after a cow stepped on him and ruptured his intestines.
K.H. Stone announced he would not seek re-election to the Sunnyside School Board after having served on the board for seven years.
Feb. 26, 1940 – Vandals sawed down 13 Benton REA power poles near Granger, worth a combined value of $500, greatly inconveniencing electric customers in the area.
Sunnyside city residents learned they might qualify for home delivery of mail.
A broken drill brought drilling to a halt for a new well near the Denny Blaine School in Sunnyside.
Feb. 27, 1950 – A total of 15 applicants sought the position of recreation program coordinator for the city’s proposed community recreation center.
The second neighborhood grocery store robbery within a week was reported in Sunnyside at the Davis Grocery on 15th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
A youth legislative session in Olympia selected Sunnyside High School senior Paul Schumann as honorary governor.
Feb. 12 , 1960 – Sunnyside Motors offed a 1960 Rambler for $2,380. A heater, defroster and turn signals were among the advertised features of the vehicle.
Sunnyside proposed a $152,000 bond issue to construct a new fire station because the current building was too crowded.
Construction on a new 88 Cent Store was scheduled to begin in the Eastway Shopping Center.
Feb. 26, 1970 – The Sunnyside City Council approved the purchase of land for a third city park. It purchased 18 acres south of town. The state was to reimburse the city for 75 percent of the $23,600 purchase price.
Feb. 26, 1980 – Yakima Valley College announced plans to build an extension north of Sunnyside on the Anderson property. The 320-acres were designed for the experimental farm on which students would learn agricultural skills.
The school day at Sunnyside High School, middle and Outlook schools were changed to start 30 minutes later to allow an estimated 700 students to work in the fields cutting asparagus.
Feb. 29, 1990 – The Sunnyside Chamber of Commerce conducted a survey seeking local input on the possibility of a 1,000-inmate correctional facility proposed in Grandview.
Linda North of Outlook was selected for the Washington agriculture and forestry leadership program.
Feb. 28, 2000 – Dave Plesha, 61, announced his retirement as the Sunnyside School District Finance Director, a post he held for 30 years.
The Sunnyside High School Drama Department was set to present “The Wizard of Oz” on the high school stage. Kelly Schilperoort was the Good Witch and Alyson Allen was Dorothy.
Sunnyside Christian High School Knights boys basketball team was headed to state in Spokane. SCHS players Mike Van Wingerden and freshman Lance Den Boer were named first team All-Opponent team for the Greater Columbia B League.
Feb. 26, 2010 – The Sunnyside American Legion Auxiliary #73 voted to turn in its charter after 90 years of service to the community and area veterans. Leaders Bev Ice, president, Dottie Aiken, treasurer, and Pat Maynard, poppy drive chairman, agreed that lack of membership and member involvement was the cause of the demise of the organization. The Auxiliary supported Girls State and veteran hospitals projects.
The Holy Trinity Episcopal Church women began hosting their popular Lenten Lunches in the parish hall each Wednesday until Easter. Fresh pie and soup were on the menu made by the women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.