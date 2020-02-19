I Saw it in the Sun: February 19, 2020

Feb. 18, 1920 – The Rev. L.E. Groseclose conducted a revival service at the Sunnyside Christian Church.
Feb. 18, 1930 – The American Legion was making plans to create a bugle and drum corps to perform at Sunnyside Ford Days and in other parades around the region. Its first performance was to be at the annual American Legion Convention in Aberdeen in August 1930.
The North Pacific Circuit named C. W. Todd of Sunnyside to be the official starter for all its horse racing competitions.
Feb. 15, 1940 – A Granger couple were able to rescue all 11 of their children from their burning home with only minor injuries.
Feb. 20, 1950 – Sunnyside High School Class of 1950 were planning a chili feed party for Feb. 28 at the high school. Heading the decorating committee was Earl David and Jay Crowe. Donna Carnes and Anne Reihs were on the entertainment committee.
Mrs. Don Statham’s birthday party for her 7-year-old daughter Laurie had a George Washington-motif. Mrs. Camillus Flower, Mrs. Joe Sullivan and Mrs. Sam Churchill attend an Alpha Phi meeting in Yakima at the home of Mrs. Wright Hawkins.
Mrs. Calton Kennings Blue Bird group, the Carnations, entertained the Sunshine Blue Birds for a birthday party event.
Feb. 12 , 1960 – Pat Boone and James Mason started in the Journey to the Center of the Earth which was playing at the Liberty Theater in Sunnyside.
A total of 280 students were enrolled at the Sunnyside High School vocational training programs.
Feb. 19, 1970 – State Sen. Damron Canfield and Rep. Irving Newhouse were guest speakers at the Chamber of Commerce speaking on recently completed legislative session. They were also celebrating the establishment of a state department of ecology.
Pacific Power and Light announced plans to construct a $1 million transmission substation on independence Road near Outlook.
Feb.19, 1980 – Chris Smith was named the Beta Sigma Phi Sweetheart of the Year at the sorority’s annual Valentine Days banquet.
Sunnyside High School senior Kevin Chase was awarded the Grizzlies Inspirational Award by coach George Asan during the team’s awards ceremony concluding the 1979-1980 season. Scott Galbraith received the Captain’s Award, while Jerry Poff and Jeff Kupp received the Coach’s Trophy.
Feb. 19, 1990 – City council received reports of a rising crime rates in the city from Police Chief Wallace Anderson. Serious felony crime was reportedly had risen by 24 percent over the past year, with arrests of both juveniles and adults up by 20 to 30 percent, respectively.
More than 27 downtown Sunnyside merchants launched an effort to raise money for a tree planting on downtown streets. The trees were part of the Uptown Sunnyside and Sunnyside Inc. combined downtown improvement efforts.
Sunnyside Municipal Court Clerk Debbie Mendoza passed a test making her eligible to serve a judge pro-tem at the Wapato City Court.
Feb. 21, 2000 – Funny Farm liquor store owner and operator Theresa Hancock was appointed to a state liquor sales task force, created by Gov. Gary Locke, to examine to evaluate the state’s monopoly on retail liquor sales.
Sunnyside Community Hospital was named among the top 25 hospitals in Washington by Washington CEO, magazine.
Sunnyside High School junior Kyle Rattray, 17, was awarded the Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award. He was the youngest individual to receive the honor. The son of Cindy and Rod Rattray, he received the award for his efforts on behalf of the Lower Valley Relay for Life fundraising efforts.
Feb.18. 2010 – 2009 Miss Yakima County Jensie Hernandez was named to serve on the Yakima County Pageant Board of Directors.
Sunnyside Community Library assistant Sonia Clements hosted anti-Valentine’s Day craft hour for children who created roses made of duct tape. About 20 children attended the event.
The Miss Sunnyside Court hosted a bowling tournament fundraiser at Valley Lanes to raise funds for their year as community ambassadors. The event was deemed a success by court chaperone Teri Alvarez Ziegler. Serving on the court were Miss Sunnyside Joy Bardell, and princesses Jaylyn Cervantes, Blanca Mejia and Toni Castillo.
Eleven Sunnyside High School wrestlers, including five girls were headed the Mat Classic in the Tacoma Dome. Competing were Yunuenn Garcia, Abigail Elizondo, Amber Rodriguez, Maria Olivarez, Adeleny Pacheco, Jose Barajas, Adam Peters, Danny Almeida, Emmanuel Tejeda, Gerardo Villalobos and Nathan Gonzales.
