I Saw it in the Sun: January 22, 2020

Jan. 22, 1920 — Sunnyside’s Mrs. R.C. McCredie was appointed to the state board of health. A former Chautauqua lecturer and noted writer of health subjects.
The 20th Century Club met at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Titan Taylor for a day-long meeting. Officers were elected with Mrs. D.W. Harrington named president.
Jan. 23, 1930 — A million cubic feet of natural gas is consumed monthly in Sunnyside, making the community the largest user in the Lower Valley.
Judge Beal was the schooled speaker for the Lincoln Day program planned for Feb. 12 in Yakima under the auspices of Young Men’s Business Club.
Jan. 18, 1940 — Justice Jennings Bailey denied the motion of the U.S. Secretary of the Interior to dismiss the SVID suit over water rights in the federal district court of the District of Columbia. The decision assured the trial would be held on the nation’s capital and was another victory for Sunnyside attorney S.E. Chaffee, attorney for the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District.
White Bluff Highway, 15 miles north of Sunnyside, was named the most dangerous road in Yakima County, because of five hairpin curves.
Jan. 19, 1950 — Sunnyside Sun publisher Virgil Hillyer was selected to be Chamber of Commerce President, replacing Charles Custer, affectionally known as the Chamber’s “work horse.” Roscoe Sheller was elected vice president, Walt Fry and J.E. Chappel, board members.
Jan. 21, 1960 — The Chamber of Commerce banquet Carl Lundquist was seen selling tickets to Chares “Woody” Woodward. Howard Arnett Portland General Electric vice president was the main speaker.
Sunnyside High School senior Jerrine Holden named the 1960 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
Betty Wyatt was awarded the Granger High School Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow.
Jan. 22, 1970 — An infrared ray gun which looks like it might have been borrowed from an outer space fantasy, is helping Pacific Power and Light Co. prevent electric service interruptions before they happen. The “gun” measured heat in power line connection, insulator or other targets which require attention. The tool is a time and labor saver, said PP&L district manager Harold Baughman.
Sunnyside school board decided that June 5 would be a make-up day for the one day of school lost when classes were cancelled because of icy road conditions in the Lower Valley. The schools were also closed Jan. 19 when similar icy roads condition prohibited safe morning bus travel.
Jan. 17, 1980 — A film crew for “Real People” wrapping up a segment featuring Sunnyside’s Willie Guy, locally know as state champion wrestler and now a hand walker, attempting to get into the Guinness World Book of Records. The crew followed Guy as he did what he called his “Muhammed Ali” sprint in downtown Sunnyside wearing boxing gloves. His segment was to be broadcast nationally on NBC shown over local Channel 23 later in the week.
In danger of losing its federal funds, Mabton School District filed a plan to correct a violation of the 1964 Civil Rights Act with the U.S. Office of Civil Rights. According to a federal report, the district had a student population of 63 percent Mexican American, and only four of the district’s 36 instructors were bilingual. Mabton School District Superintendent Robert Hagerud replied that many school districts were in the same situation. “That many bilingual teachers just don’t exist,” he said.
Jan. 22, 1990 — Sunnyside Port District President Tom Johnson said the commission is working with Cascade Estates Winery to help it get it’s rent up to date. The winery was in arrest five months, Johnson said. Johnson was elected board president when the commission reorganized with Arnold Martin as vice president and Bill Flower as secretary/treasurer.
Yakima Health District staff identified two individuals with cases of measles. The Health District urged the public to check their measles vaccination records.
Jan. 19, 2000 — While the Lower Valley wasn’t seeing a lot of precipitation, the Cascade Mountains were collecting what the water prognosticators called above average amounts. The snowpack was at 112 percent of normal, according to National recording Conservation Service on Jan. 19.
Local businessmen Gary Christensen and Bob Hall were promoting 21 acres of freeway commercial property at the intersection of Waneta and Allen Roads, just off I-82 into business development park.
Jan. 19, 2010 — The Sunnyside School District outlined $53 million in construction costs during its annual retreat. Among the projects was the construction of new transportation building in the Port District at Golob’s Landing.
