I Saw it in the Sun: March 3, 2021

March 2, 1911 — Freight and passenger service over the new North Coast railroad it is stated will commence on March 15 over the Yakima division, which includes Sunnyside. Two-first class passenger trains each day between North Yakima and Walla Walla are to be put on by the railway as soon as tracks between the two places are completed.
March 3, 1921 — Sunnyside is assured of a through train service which will do away with Sunny Jim. The lower valley towns are rejoicing over the fact… we will have to say goodbye to Sunny Jim, who has been with us for the last sixteen years and to some extent was a disgrace to such a prosperous country in which we live.
March 5, 1931 — ‘Water shortage may be acute.’ It is our desire to bring to the water users of the Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District the situation of the possible water supply for the season of 1931 as it appears at the present time to solicit their cooperation. The precipitation at the five reservoir stations since September 1, 1930, to the present time has been the least it has been for any one year since 1913.
Feb. 27, 1941 — Farmers in the Sunnyside division of the Yakima Valley Irrigation area received over half a million dollars more for their crops this year than they did in 1939. The income for 1940 was $3,712,370, while the year previously it was only $3,188,272, which gives an increase of $524,098. The average increase per acre was $6.38 more than in 1939, which brought the return per acre to $44.03 this year. This includes $112,698 which was paid for soil conservation and sugar beet and wheat parity payments.
March 2, 1961 — The Sunnyside Valley Memorial Hospital is holding an open house this Sunday, March 5, from 1:30 to 3:30 in the afternoon. A hearty welcome is being extended by Chief of Staff Dr. Ali Raad. He hopes, he said, that many people will visit the newly redecorated hospital during the open house.
“On this occasion, allow me to re-emphasis the role of the hospital. Like the church and the school, the hospital stands as one of the pillars of progress in the community: the prosperity of the nation depends primarily on the health of the citizen. Health is the most valuable of all man’s possessions...”
Feb. 24, 1971 — ‘The names of the top five percent of the Sunnyside High School graduating class were released by Principal William Linehan. Twelve students include: Rosemary Cunningham; Joy Mayes; Randy Snow; Dennis Pederson; Yvonne Pope; Louella Bryant; Richard Hiler; Gayle Taylor; Sue Ellen Snow; Sandra Bradford; Adele Perrault and David Hole.
‘Legislation introduced at Olympia will change status of women.’ Important bills to come under scrutiny at the 42nd Washington State Legislature are illustrated by Mrs. Thomas Perryman, the former Dedrie Erickson, Mrs. Perryman, who is a telephone operator at the United Telephone Co., has strong convictions on the legal status of women. Many of the bills are not new, and the chances for becoming law depend on the involvement and concern of women around the state.
Feb. 25, 1981 — ‘Astronaut Bonnie Dunbar prepares for countdown.’ Dunbar met Monday morning with Outlook students where she was greeted with a large “Welcome Home” poster made by the students to honor a former Outlook pupil.
“It’s just like “Star Wars,” except it’s for real,” she told the students as she described the control panel of the space shuttle Columbia. “But we won’t be chasing Darth Vader,” she added, on a note of humor.
March 1, 1991 — ‘Sunnysider escapes Scud,’ Missile destroys barracks while Pvt. 2 Chad L. Hicks was out on duty.
The Sunnyside Christian fans had the gymnasium rocking last night, watching their Lady Knights rip a 64-61 double overtime win from Waterville-Mansfield at the 1991 Washington State Girls Class ‘B’ Basketball Tournament in Spokane.
March 2, 2001 — The simple log cabin located across the street from Sunnyside Museum is about to get a facelift, and if plans bear out, will become the centerpiece of an extensive project to create a Sunnyside Centennial Pathway and Park.
‘Pizza man’ nears 20,000 deliveries. When 57-year-old Jerry Lacy applied for a job as a pizza delivery driver eight years ago he only had plans to hold down the job for three months.
March 3, 2011 — Relay for Life is set to return for another fabulous fundraiser at Grandview’s Rich Leenhouts Stadium. The event pulled in $85,000 last year, but this year’s organizers have set a $90,000 goal and they invite the community to join them in making that goal a reality.
Outlook’s Wayne Linder Jr. enters his 14th season on the NHRA drag racing circuit with a big bull’s eye on his back.
That’s because he’s the reigning Division 6 “Super Street” champion.
