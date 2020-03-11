I Saw it in the Sun: March 11, 2020

March 11, 1920 –Outlook School District voted to give each of its teachers a $60 bonus. In Mabton teachers received an increase of $2,800 in teacher salaries, and another $2,756 in current expenses in the current school year.
A large advertisement in the March 11 Sunnyside Sun a promoted Lichty-The Land Man for good land buys in the valley, including a property near the Outlook Pump in alfalfa and other 40 acres near a schoolhouse and loading stations.
Bethany-Ridgeway news included a brief comment regarding Miss Dorothy Heaton, who was going to the county seat to take the teachers examination.
Mr. and Mrs. Ed Hambly were reported to have moved to Sunnyside this week in history.
March 13, 1930 – State Highway Patrolman Marvin Carnahan of Kennewickwho covered the area from Pasco to Sunnyside was severely injured in an collision at the corner of Franklin and Sixth Street, what he and fellow highway patrolman Roy Madden of Yakima were following a fire truck en route to a potential call. A vehicle driven by H.G. Owens of Centralia was driving a third car which was stopped in the middle of the street causing the accident. Carnahan received stitches to his head and injuries to his hip and back.
Earl Reynolds of Grandview was named the new president of the Intercity Golf Club.
March 7, 1940 –A flow of artesian water was reached in a new well drilled near the Denny Blaine School. The flow indicated there was a large water supply for the area after the drilling tools were put away.
Mrs. C.S. Speck to head the Chapter L of the P.E.O. she was elected president and Mrs. Harvey Mathison was vice president.
March 9, 1950 –Portland man Buchan E. (Buck) McKendrick, of Portland was signed to be the pro at the Lower Valley Country Club. The announcement was made by Bill Walter, greens committee chairman.
McKendrick had been associated by the Waverly Country Club in Portland since 1941. He promptly announced he would be giving ladies of the community free golf lessons.
March 9, 1960 – Nicolas Friend of Sunnyside and Richard Wandling of Mabton were among the nine valley residents who passed the Certified Public Accountant examination given by the Washington State Board of Accountancy.
Van E. Nutley was hired by the Rosa Irrigation District to serve a manager of operations.
Under the leadership of coach John Saras, Sunnyside Junior High School basketball team went on to win the Yakima Valley League title.
March 10, 1970 – Sunnyside High School senior Larry Bennett was chosen first place winner in the Washington Elks Leadership contest. He was son of KREW Radio man Don Bennett.
Longtime Coach Clem Senn announced his retirement as head coach of the Grizzles wrestling team, after posting a record of 92-32-5 during his nine years at the helm.
March 11, 1980 – Sunnyside city council discussion on taxing gambling punch cards was tabled “for the next 100 years” proclaimed Councilman Fred Bieber.
March 5, 1990 – Arlo Waggoner was hired by the Sunnyside Fire Department as dispatcher for the downtown fire station.
The Sunnyside Kiwanis Club installed its first female member Jan Schuette, who was sponsored by club member Jeff Matson. Schuette was an educator in the Sunnyside High School.
March 5, 2000 – A fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages to the Sunnyside Army Recruiting Station. Cause of the fire was under investigation.
Jessica Schutt set a state basketball tourney single game record, scoring 35 points against Seattle Prep to help the SHS Lady Grizzles claim and eighth-place trophy.
March 10, 2010 – Grandview Public Works Director Cus Arteaga was tapped to be the city’s interim City administrator following the resignation of former administrator Scott Staples. Arteaga had been employed by the city for more than 30 years at the time of his appointment.
Mabton Police Chief Rick Gutierrez was sworn in as the town’s top law enforcement officer by interim city clerk Ret Stewart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.