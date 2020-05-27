I Saw it in the Sun: May 27, 2020

May 27, 1920 — A notice in the Sunnyside Sun declared that all members of patriotic orders were expected to be in church Sunday, even though Decoration Day was to be observed May 31. The day would be marked with a procession to the cemetery, where flags would be placed on graves. A short program of a militaristic nature was to include a firing squad.
The graduation of 41 Sunnyside High School seniors was held for the class of 1920 May 21 in the M.E. Church. Miss Dorothy Strachan played a processional march for entrance of the girls dressed white flouncy dresses and the boys dressed in black suits.
May 29, 1930 — A regular feature in the Sunnyside Sun was a pictorial on golf instruction by H.E. Martin, who aptly explained how to carry-through on a drive and how to use an explosion shot to get out of a sand trap.
Questions were raised if a Memorial Day service was to be held. The newspaper reported it had no knowledge of a program with the exception of activities being sponsored by the Women’s Relief Corps and the Boy Scouts.
May 30, 1940 — Veteran of Foreign Wars Auxiliary volunteers were planning to hold the annual observance Buddy Poppy Day was scheduled for Memorial Day.
The Sunnyside High School class of 1940 graduated 103 seniors at the May 27 commencement exercises held in the high school auditorium. Harold Johnson was valedictorian and Mary Olsen was salutatorian.
May 25, 1950 — Sunnyside City Manager George Hubbert announced the appointment of E.F. Levinhagen of Fort Lewis as the new fire chief, replacing W.H. Barnes who retired.
An announcement was made that a new drive in theater was to be built in Sunnyside. Fay Honey of Richland said he intends to start work on the project on the north edge of town in the “near future.” The estimated cost of the new theatre was $75,000.
May 26, 1960 — Jeffrey Maurice Bryan is the newest member of Robert Bryan family. He Jeffery joins a brother Robbie. Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ray Braden of Zillah and Mrs. Florence Van Patter of Sunnyside.
Marine P. James Wenrick of Mabton, completed individual combat training at Camp Pendleton, California. He is the son of Ralph E. Wenrick of Mabton.
May 19, 1970 — Richard Hiler was named Sunnyside High School Associated Student Body president for the school year 1970-71. Matt Schilperoort was named vice president and Mary Antony was treasurer.
May 28, 1980 — Front page news was a pictorial of the ash left behind following the eruption of Mt. St. Helens on May 18. Sunnyside School District Board of Directors announced that absences due to the mountain’s eruption and disruption of school time would not have to be made up.
241 seniors were set to graduate Friday, May 30 at Sunnyside High School. Tom Graves was class speaker and Rosie Bosma was faculty speaker.
May 29, 1990 — Yakima County voters were asked to support a countywide 9-1-1 emergency system.
Cleveland Indians baseball scout and former Sunnyside High School coach Dell Bethel hosted a Superstars baseball clinic in Sunnyside
May 28 , 2000 — The Sunnyside Christian softball team, led by pitcher Katie Harris, fell short of a State berth after losing the Greater Columbia B League District title game to Lyle.
Miss Sunnyside candidates for 2000-2001 included Lindsee Walker, Kayla Monroe. Carissa McNerney, Sara Higley, Mandy Lively, Melissa Ashley, Karina Ramirez, and Janae Anderson.
May 27, 2010 — Sunnyside City Council considered adopting a $20 vehicle license tab fee to fund for city streets, sidewalks, streetlights, and transportation projects.
Construction on the Sun Valley Elementary school was moving along on schedule, prompting a field trip for the Sunnyside School Board. The building was to hold kindergarten only classes.
