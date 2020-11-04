I Saw it in the Sun: November 4, 2020

Nov. 1, 1920 – Warren G. Harding (R) was elected the U.S. President in the historical landslide defeating James M. Cox, the Democratic candidate.
George Gochnour of Sunnyside entered three Percherons in the Royal Western Livestock Show in Spokane, winning top honors for each of his steeds.
Nov. 5, 1930 – Judd Cecil of Outlook and Luther Cross of Sunnyside were honored for having the best brown eggs in the Northwest at the Pacific International Show in Portland, Oregon.
The Sunnyside Grizzlies lost the Armistice day game to the Toppenish football team, 6-0.
Nov. 1, 1940 – A church smorgasbord at the Sunnyside Methodist Church resulted in nearly 100 people suffering food poisoning.
Nov. 1, 1950 – KREW News Director Marty Thompson was named an honorary 4-H leader for his covering of local 4-H news by the Lower Valley 4-H Club Leaders.
Flashy halfback Don Saylor ran for three touchdowns to read the Lincoln Junior High School Cubs Football Team to a 35-0 victory over Grandview.
Nov. 1, 1960 — Fred Bridgman was named president of the Kamiakin Toastmasters Club.
Sunnyside High School presented its first ever high school play, “Curious Savage.”
The Sunnyside residents approved a dog lease ordinance, which was the only local issues on the general election ballot. The general election drew 81.5 percent turnout of the registered voters in Sunnyside. Not surprisingly, according to the newspaper’s editors, the community voted “overwhelming Republican.”
Thirteen Sunnyside High School seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society Chapter.
Nov. 5, 1970 — Sunnyside police met to unionize forming a patrolman’s association.
Jim Smith was named master of the Mabton Grange.
Nov. 5, 1980 — Republican candidate Sid Morrison of Zillah upset Congressman Mike McCormack to become the 4th US Congressional District representative in the 1980 election.
Longtime furniture store owners Killingstad Bros. called it quits , after serving lower valley customers for more than 40 years on South Sixth Street. Brothers Stan, John and Gordon formed the store in 1943.
Sunnyside City Manager John Bingham presented a city budget to council inciting it was $283,000 in the red. He suggested a 20 percent across the board cut in every department. She said the reason for the deficits included the state’s 6 percent property tax limitation, removal of sales tax on groceries, and increased costs in maintaining city property and rising salaries.
Nov. 1, 1990 — Sunnyside hunter Steve Kramer successful hunting trip hunt where he bagged a 4-point buck was ruined when someone stolen the trophy from the back of his pick-up. His only proof of the kill was snapped by Carol Kramer.
Country Christmas Lighted Implement Parade Chairman Bob Hadeen was seen out promoting the second annual farm parade set for the first Saturday in December.
After a bitter, often very negative campaign, incumbent Irving Newhouse (R-Sunnyside) defeated Forrest Baugher, (D-Parker) for to retain the Washington State 15th District Senate seat.
1966 Sunnyside High School graduate Jerry Milden returned to his downtown to work as the manager of the Sunnyside Safeway store. Previously he had worked at the Leavenworth Safeway.
Nov. 5, 2000 — Sunnyside High School Isley Gonzalez clinched the Lady Grizzly cross country program’s first ever berth to the state 3A championship meet.
First Savings Bank and Seaport Citizens Bank merged to known as Banner Bank, with a branch in Sunnyside.
The annual festival of trees was being advertised as set for Nov. 17 at the Sunnyside Mini Mall under the sponsorship of the Sunnyside community Hospital.
The Presidential election’s fate was in the hands of Florida voters as the ballots continued to be counted following the Nov. 7, 2002 election. Both George W. Bush and Al Gore were running neck-in-neck.
Nov. 5, 2010 — The City of Sunnyside expected more than $11.3 million revenue loss on during the next two years.
Grandview council revealed the drawings of its proposed new parks and recreation facility to be named the George Young building located at the country fair park on Wallace Way.
