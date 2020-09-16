Sept. 15, 1920 — Mrs. O.A. Rader of Sunnyside hosted a small party for the school district’s new teachers at the Sunnyside High School. Edith Chamberlain entertained with a few pleasing solos.
Sept. 11, 1930 — Sunnyside Mayor A.J. Nichols and City Councilmen W. B. Bridgeman K.H. Stone and H.A. Boose all filed for reelection.
Sept. 11, 1940 — The city street crews began oiling a new four lane section of South Sixth Street, beginning in front of Planter’s Hotel and north to State Route Highway 12.
Sept. 14, 1950 — Harold Roswell opened Model Laundry, a new laundry service, at the corner of Franklin Avenue and Seventh Street.
Sept. 16, 1960 — A spectacular blaze swept through the Newhouse Farms hop facility destroying five kiln units, a baler building, as well as tractors and other machinery. The fire was reportedly caused when a severed butane line was by ignited a nearby vaporizer, spreading fire to a nearby kiln.
Sept. 16, 1970 — Jerry Johnson was low gross winner at the 14th annual Banana Belt Tournament at Lower Valley Golf Course, carding a two-day two over 146.
Sept. 13, 1980 — Alfred Newhouse of Sunnyside was elected chairman of the board of directors for US Grape , Inc.
Sunnyside’s acting Fire Chief Gary Cole announced Lloyd Hazzard, 29, had been hired as the newest member of the city fire department.
Sept. 17, 1990 — Jenny Heberlein was crowned Miss Sunnyside during the Saturday night pageant, which concluded the annual Sunshine Days community celebration. Also named to the court were Erica Babcock, Brandy Foltz and Amy Ashby. Longtime Sunnyside Mayor Don Hughes was awarded the Spirit of Sunnyside award.
Sept. 11 , 2000 — Sunnyside High School freshman Isley Gonzalez turned in a stellar performance at the Hermiston High School Cross County Invite notching a seventh-place finish from a field of 66 varsity runners. She led her team to a sixth-place finish at the invitational. Her time for the 5,000- meter course was 21:71 minutes.
No one was injured when a semi-truck load of 57,000 pounds of liquid potassium carbonate rolled on its side at the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and West Sunnyside Road, near the railroad crossing. The driver, David Slough, was cited for going too fast into the turn.
Sept. 16, 2010 — Port of Sunnyside moved forward with the $1.1 million purchase of the Padelford property, located near the north border of the Sunnyside Airport. The purchase included 117 acres.
