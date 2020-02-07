SUNNYSIDE — After a bride has said “yes” to the dress, there still may be a little something more.
That is when seamstress Veronica Madrigal of Corset House, 222 S. Sixth St., steps in to make that perfect dress even more beautiful by putting her alteration skills to use.
A former seamstress at Fashion Corner, Madrigal now owns her own dress shop which specializes in quinceañera gowns, but she also responds to a large demand for wedding gown alterations.
After working at Fashion Corner for 12 years, Madrigal has built her own loyal client base. Many of her new clients come to her via word of mouth who have compliment about Madrigal’s skill with alterations.
Those alterations may include hemming long dresses, take in bigger dresses, add beading or straps to simpler dresses, and even add more stylistic options like slits to otherwise “perfect” wedding dresses.
Alterations are made when a dress is just right “except” when a bride loses or gains a few pounds, and her special dress needs an adjustment. Her dress may be absolutely lovely, but the bride was a touch more bling, so Madrigal can add more beading. Brides who want to cover body flaws, will often have Madrigal add sleeves to cover arms or a bustle to create a more interesting profile.
