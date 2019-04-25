GRANDVIEW — Taking the stage at Grandview Middle School on Saturday, April 13 were 11 talented young ladies, all vying for the title of 2019-20 Miss Grandview.
Only one would be named to the coveted ambassadorship, Julia Sanchez.
Named princesses were Isabella Arriaga and Alejandra Clara.
Sanchez wowed those in attendance with a ballet pointe routine to the song “Crazy” by C-Lo Greene.
Arriaga performed a clarinet solo of the song “Havana,” and Clara performed a combined folkloric and salsa dance routine.
During the impromptu question portion of the pageant, a time of exhibiting poise and showcasing the formal gowns selected for the auspicious evening, each of the ladies was challenged to think quickly.
Sanchez was asked what advice she’d give her younger self, and said, “I would say always be unapologetically myself and not afraid.”
Arriaga, if she were to establish two laws as governor of an island, would reduce the use of plastics, and decree the community members get along.
The happiest place for Clara is when she’s with her family and those she holds “… dearest in life because they’re all I need.”
In addition to the crowing of the trio, the Miss Grandview Program named its “Be Your Best Cookie Award” winner, who was Arriaga.
The award, formerly Be Your Best Self, was renamed in honor of Raynette “Cookie” Shannon, who passed away last year.
Shannon was a longtime community volunteer, who served many roles with the program. She was director, chaperone and served anyway she could.
Arriaga also won the scholastic award, while Sanchez was winner of medals for fitness, interview and poise.
The talent award was presented to DeAnna Buenrostro, who performed on the ukulele and sang “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
The Spirit of Miss Grandview, voted on by the contestants, was presented to Daisy Lara, and the Grandview Herald was named “Friend of Miss Grandview.”
