BELLEVUE — Kayla Van Wieringen is the new 2019-2020 Washington State Dairy Ambassador.
Van Wieringen, the daughter of Lynn and Randy Van Wieringen of Sunnyside, is the first Yakima Valley representative in nine years to be selected for the title, announced Yakima Valley Dairy Women Ambassador program spokesperson Alyssa McMinimee-Boogerd.
She was chosen the State Dairy Women Ambassador during the competition on June 22 in Lynnwood.
“Kayla did an amazing job,” Boogerd said.
Van Wieringen served as the 2018-2019 Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador, added Boogerd.
A 2019 Sunnyside Christian High School graduate, Van Wieringen will tour the state promoting the dairy industry during the coming year, Boogerd said.
