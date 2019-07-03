STATE AMBASSADOR

STATE AMBASSADOR — Kayla Van Wieringen of Yakima County, center, is the new state Dairy Ambassador. She will appear all over the state, promoting the dairy industry for the next year. She is flanked by Ambassador Alternates Kara Teachman of King/Pierce County and Emily Rockey of Grays Harbor.

 Photo courtesy of Kayla Van Wieringen

BELLEVUE — Kayla Van Wieringen is the new 2019-2020 Washington State Dairy Ambassador.

Van Wieringen, the daughter of Lynn and Randy Van Wieringen of Sunnyside, is the first Yakima Valley representative in nine years to be selected for the title, announced Yakima Valley Dairy Women Ambassador program spokesperson Alyssa McMinimee-Boogerd.

She was chosen the State Dairy Women Ambassador during the competition on June 22 in Lynnwood.

“Kayla did an amazing job,” Boogerd said.

Van Wieringen served as the 2018-2019 Yakima Valley Dairy Ambassador, added Boogerd.

A 2019 Sunnyside Christian High School graduate, Van Wieringen will tour the state promoting the dairy industry during the coming year, Boogerd said.

Julia Hart can be reached at 509-837-4500, ext. 123 or at jhart@sunnysidesun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.