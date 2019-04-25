GRANDVIEW — Lower Valley Live! will present the Malpass Brothers in concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Country Park Amphitheatre, 812 Wallace Way.
The classic country duo will take center stage performing vintage country music made popular by performers like Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Sr. and Marty Robbins.
This will be the final performance of the 2018-2019 Lower Valley Live! season.
