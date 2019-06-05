SUNNYSIDE — The Friends of the Library will be hosting a used book sale on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 621 Grant Avenue.
All proceeds collected help fund a wide variety of library programs.
Paperbacks will cost 25 cents, or five for $1; hard cover books are 50 cents, or three for $1.
