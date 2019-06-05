GRANDVIEW — The City Council is looking at an ordinance to allow Free Little Libraries to be installed around town.
The ordinance, to be voted upon June 11, dictates their placement in safe locations and other safety precautions.
The idea came about as a result of a presentation by Fred E. Hayes American Legion Post 57 Adjutant Jim Davidson, who was seeking permission to install one at the Community Center.
There are currently two similar structures that have been placed at the city’s museum and at the Euclid Road parking lot of Dykstra Park.
“They were put up by well-meaning individuals,” Davidson said.
There is an organization called Free Little Library with which the structures can be registered, he said, noting neither of the two already set up were registered with the organization. However, the American Legion volunteered to have them registered, and the one located at the park will be the first one.
“It drives people to the box,” Davidson said, explaining the registry is placed on an international map by the organization, which has Free Little Libraries registered around the world.
“We don’t ever want them to be empty,” he said of the local locations, stating the one at the park has children’s books, and the others will also contain appropriate reading material that can be exchanged in the “Take a Book, Share a Book” tradition.
