OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, January 13 – Chili baked potato, carrot raisin salad, fresh fruit, cornbread, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday January 14 – Chicken parmesan, Normandy blend, sweet potatoes, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Ham fried rice, stewed tomatoes, peas, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Chicken pot pie, broccoli, fresh fruit, biscuit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, January 17 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 13 – Mini cinnis, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Campfire smores soft baked bar, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Cocoa Puffs soft filled bar, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Oatmeal chocolate chip bar, apple juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Ego confetti mini pancakes, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Orange chicken, tomato wedges, celery sticks, grapes, savory rice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Cheese zombie, baby carrots, sliced pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, tropical fruit, whole wheat roll, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Taco soup, baby carrots, pea h slices, tortilla chips, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Hamburger on a bun, baked beans, oven fries, applesauce, variety milk.
GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Barbeque beef patty, sun chips, zucchini, cucumbers, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Tomato soup, breadstick, celery stick, cheese stick, cookie, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Hamburger with tomato and lettuce, fries, fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Corndog baked beans, tomato, cauliflower, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Pepperoni rippers, salad, tomatoes, cookie, fruit, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 13 – Cereal, proball, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday January 14 – Mini cinnamon rolls, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Ham, cheese and egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Raspberry churro, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, January 17 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Whole grain corndog, carrots with ranch, tots, strawberry cup, milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Lasagna, salad with ranch, Mandarin oranges, whole grain breadstick, milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Pepperoni pizza, corn, cucumbers, pineapple, milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Pozole, cabbage, lime, salad with ranch, peaches, tortilla chips, milk.
Friday, January 17 – Turkey and cheese sandwich, lettuce, carrots with ranch, Dorito chips, apple slices, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Bean and cheese burrito, whole kernel corn, celery, cherry tomatoes, taco sauce, apple banana pouch, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Chicken fajitas, whole grain wheat taco shell, refried beans, shredded lettuce, sweet peppers, pears, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Mozzarella cheese sticks, Romaine salad, cucumbers, beets, low rat ranch dressing, banana, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Mandarin orange chicken, whole grain rice, green beans, carroteenies, cauliflower, Mandarin oranges cup, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Grilled cheese sandwich, oven baked fries, broccoli, chickpeas, apple, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 13 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Chicken alfredo with penne pasta, par baked breadstick, carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Hawaiian pizza, fresh lettuce salad mix, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Sweet and sour chicken with brown rice, whole grain yakisoba noodles, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, January 13 – Cocoa puffs cereal, crackers, fruit, juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Churros, fresh fruit, juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Yogurt, cracker, fruit juice, raisins, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Pancake wrap, fruit slices, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Cinnamon toast cereal, whole grain toast, fruit, craisins, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, January 13 – Pizza bagel, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, pudding, variety milk.
Tuesday, January 14 – Whole grain corndog, cheezits, carrots, cauliflower with dip, banana, variety milk.
Wednesday, January 15 – Taco snack, bean salsa, snap peas with dip, pear, variety milk.
Thursday, January 16 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, potato rounds, broccoli with dip, satsuma, variety milk.
Friday, January 17 – Turkey sandwich, chips, carrots, celery with dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
