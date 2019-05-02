PROSSER — Mid-Columbia Libraries (MCL) hosts its annual Food for Fines drive during the month of May.
MCL hopes to boost donations to local food banks by inviting library customers to pay their overdue fines by donating non-perishable food items at any MCL branch.
Each item donated counts as $1 toward overdue fines, up to $10 per customer account. Fines aren’t required to donate, and all food will be donated to local food banks throughout the region.
