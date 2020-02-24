OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM
Monday, February 24 – Pasta and bean soup, diced carrots, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.
Tuesday February 25 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pears, coffee, tea or milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Tuna noodle casserole, coleslaw, mixed vegetables, apple.
Thursday, February 27 – Cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, onions, zucchini, fresh fruit, coffee, tea or milk.
Friday, February 28 – Pulled pork sandwich, Jo Jo’s, coleslaw, applesauce, coffee, tea or milk.
Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 24 – Mini maple waffles, orange juice, peach slices, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Campfire smores soft baked bar, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Powerball doughnut, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Oatmeal chocolate chip bar, orange juice, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Ego confetti mini pancakes, fresh fruit, variety milk.
GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 24 – Taco, Spanish rice, vegetable sticks, applesauce, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Corn dog, tater tots, green beans, peach slices, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Toasted cheese sandwich, mixed vegetables, garbanzo beans, fresh fruit, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Chili, cucumber and carrot sticks, sliced pears, cinnamon roll, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Fish sticks, broccoli florets, seasoned rice, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.
MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 24 – Cereal, Proball doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.
Tuesday February 25 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Ham, egg, cheese muffin, juice, fruit, milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Raspberry churro, juice, fruit, milk.
Friday, February 28 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.
MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 24 – Hamburger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, tots, apple slices, milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Chili with beans, carrots with ranch, pears, cinnamon roll, milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Beef dippers, brown rice, broccoli with ranch, mini peppers, Mandarin oranges, milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, salad with ranch, peaches, whole grain roll, milk.
Friday, February 28 – Cheese pizza, green beans, carrots with ranch, pineapple, milk.
PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 24 – Cheeseburger on a whole grain bun, oven baked fries, carroteenies, cherry tomatoes, mixed fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Beef dippers, whole grain rice, green beans, celery, chickpeas, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Fish sandwich, baby bakers, shredded lettuce, cucumbers, peaches, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Mandarin orange chicken, whole grain rice, broccoli, sweet peppers, apple and banana pouch, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Cheese pizza, Romaine salad, carroteenies, roasted chickpeas, pineapple, low fat ranch dressing, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 24 – Breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Breakfast on a stick, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffles or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.
SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 24 – Soft taco with beef, cheese, pinto beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Chicken alfredo with penne pasta, breadstick, carrots, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Baja spice Pollock sticks, bakeable stealth fries, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Hawaiian pizza, fresh raw lettuce salad mix with assorted dressing, fresh veggies, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Cheese pizza, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU
Monday, February 24 – Cereal, crackers, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Breakfast pizza, fruit juice, fruit, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Waffle, fruit juice, fruit slices, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Cheese slider, fruit juice, fruit slices, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, fruit cup, variety milk.
ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU
Monday, February 24 – Pizza round, broccoli, carrots with dip, applesauce cup, variety milk.
Tuesday, February 25 – Bean and cheese burrito, carrots with dip, pickles, banana, cookie, variety milk.
Wednesday, February 26 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, baby baker potatoes, cauliflower dip, pear, variety milk.
Thursday, February 27 – Cheese quesadilla, bean salsa, snap peas with dip, orange, variety milk.
Friday, February 28 – Turkey sandwich, chips, cucumbers and carrots with dip, fruit cup, variety milk.
